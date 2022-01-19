Seoul stocks tad higher late Wednesday morning amid Wall Street falls
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly higher by erasing their earlier losses late Wednesday morning on the back of foreign and institutional buying.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had inched up 0.61 point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,864.85 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI dipped below the 2,850-point level in the early morning, tracking an overnight plunge on Wall Street amid heightened expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
Most sectors traded lower, while some tech bio heavyweights rebounded.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics went down 0.52 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.79 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 1.49 percent, with Celltrion moving up 3.45 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,192 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.9 won from the previous session's close.
