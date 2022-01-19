Assembly speaker to visit Sri Lanka for talks on cooperation
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug will visit Sri Lanka this week for talks on expanding cooperation in mineral resources, his office said Wednesday.
Park will depart Wednesday and meet with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Abeywardena, as well as the country's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during the four-day trip.
The two sides are expected to discuss potential agreements on securing Sri Lanka's rare minerals, preventing double taxation, aviation and increasing South Korean businesses' participation in Sri Lanka's development projects.
Park also plans to request the Sri Lankan government's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.
He is scheduled to return home Saturday.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
-
Man sets himself on fire over feud with international marriage agency
-
Up to 5cm of snow forecast for Seoul on Wednesday afternoon
-
(LEAD) Daily cases back above 4,000 amid omicron woes
-
DP presidential candidate Lee apologizes over recordings containing invective