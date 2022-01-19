S. Korea's spy agency detects malware infection in over 100 local IoT devices
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state intelligence agency said Wednesday it has identified more than 100 sets of Internet of Things (IoT) equipment in the country that have been infected with malware.
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) said it has detected the Mozi botnet infection after cooperating with Russian authorities in December last year. It has found a total of around 12,000 devices exposed to the malware in 72 countries.
The infected equipment, which can be used in distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks to disrupt server traffic, includes CCTVs, internet routers and digital video recorders, according to the agency.
The NIS said it warned companies and public institutions in South Korea about the malware early this month and that security measures are under way.
It added that it has shared information with the United States, Japan and some European Union member states, while offering relevant data to China, which accounted for 83 percent of the infected devices, to prevent further damage and identify the attacker.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae
-
PPP seeks to stop TV broadcasting of Yoon's wife's alleged phone calls
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
-
Up to 5cm of snow forecast for Seoul on Wednesday afternoon
-
DP presidential candidate Lee apologizes over recordings containing invective
-
Man sets himself on fire over feud with international marriage agency