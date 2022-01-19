Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
--------------------
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases jumped to over 5,000 for the first time in 20 days Wednesday amid growing concerns over the spread of the omicron virus variant ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
The country added 5,805 new COVID-19 infections, including 5,431 local infections, raising the total caseload to 705,902, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
--------------------
HDC Hyundai Development raided in connection with Gwangju apartment building collapse
SEOUL -- Investigators on Wednesday raided the headquarters of HDC Hyundai Development Co. in connection with a recent accident at its construction site in Gwangju that left one worker dead and five others missing.
Officials from the Ministry of Employment and Labor and the National Police Agency conducted a joint raid of the real estate developer's headquarters in central Seoul to search for evidence in connection with the accident that occurred on Jan. 11.
--------------------
Lee vows legalization of virtual asset industry
SEOUL -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Wednesday he will institutionally recognize the virtual asset industry and guarantee various business opportunities.
Lee of the Democratic Party made the remarks in a meeting with heads of the nation's four major cryptocurrency exchanges and industry experts in Seoul, apparently targeting voters in their 20s and 30s who have a relatively strong interest in virtual asset investments.
--------------------
Yoon pledges to ease tax burden on cryptocurrency investment profits
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol pledged Wednesday to ease the tax burden on profits from cryptocurrency investments by raising the threshold from the current 2.5 million won (US$2,097) to 50 million won.
Yoon of the conservative People Power Party announced the pledge at the party's headquarters, saying he will raise the bottom limit to the same level as stocks and give tax exemptions for returns of up to 50 million won.
--------------------
(4th LD) S. Korea, Saudi Arabia agree to jointly develop hydrogen economy
RIYADH -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in held talks with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday and agreed to work together in areas related to the hydrogen economy.
After holding the talks at the Al-Yamamah palace in Riyadh, the two nations signed preliminary deals to jointly develop green hydrogen, which is produced from renewable energy sources, especially solar and wind, and jointly build a hydrogen ecosystem, Moon's office said in a statement.
--------------------
Greater Seoul area braces for heavy snow, central region also expecting heavy snowfall: KMA
SEOUL -- Authorities in Seoul and nearby areas remained on alert Wednesday as the greater capital region was expecting heavy snow throughout the day.
The Seoul metropolitan government mobilized about 9,000 workers and 1,200 snow-removing cars and other equipment as a heavy snow alert has been issued across the city as of 9 a.m. More buses and subway trains have also been allocated during commuting hours to prevent transportation inconveniences.
--------------------
U.S. takes N. Korea's 'improving' missile programs seriously: Pentagon
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- The United States takes very seriously the threat posed by North Korea's "improving" missile programs, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Tuesday.
He, however, said the U.S. is still assessing the nature North Korea's recent missile launches, apparently to learn their exact capabilities.
--------------------
(END)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae
-
PPP seeks to stop TV broadcasting of Yoon's wife's alleged phone calls
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
-
Up to 5cm of snow forecast for Seoul on Wednesday afternoon
-
DP presidential candidate Lee apologizes over recordings containing invective
-
Man sets himself on fire over feud with international marriage agency