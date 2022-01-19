Veteran forward wants to return favor to coach, help new club to K League title
GEOJE, South Korea, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Nearly a decade after winning a historic Olympic football medal together in London, veteran forward Park Chu-young and longtime coach Hong Myung-bo have been reunited on the perennial K League contender, Ulsan Hyundai FC.
After Park left FC Seoul, the only K League club he'd ever played for, in December, Hong and Ulsan reached out and signed him on Sunday. Park, a 36-year-old forward who didn't score in 17 matches in 2021, suddenly had a lifeline to continue his playing career. He'd turned down a coaching offer from FC Seoul so that he could remain on the field.
At his introductory press conference on Wednesday in Geoje, some 400 kilometers south of Seoul, Park said he wanted to return the favor to Hong and Ulsan.
"Coach Hong and Ulsan brought me here and welcomed me with open arms, and I am going to do the very best I can to help the club," Park said. "I would love to see Coach Hong lift the championship trophy."
Park was selected for the Olympic team in 2012 amid controversy. He had been accused of trying to dodge military service while playing in the Premier League, and the only legal way for him to forego military duties was to win an Olympic medal in London and receive an exemption from the government. Hong boldly declared that he would enlist in the military himself if Park didn't go. It all became moot when South Korea won the bronze medal.
Hong also coached Park at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and the duo will now try to win Ulsan's first K League title since 2005.
Ulsan have the dubious record of the most runner-up finishes in K League history with 10. They have finished in second place to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors for three years running. Hong was hired before the start of the 2021 season to buck that trend, but he, too, came up short in his first try.
Just how much of a role Park will play on a deep Ulsan squad remains to be seen. He is not the lethal goal scorer that he had been earlier in his career, which included stops in France, England, Spain and Saudi Arabia.
Park said he has "a clear understanding" of his responsibility on his new team.
"I am going to help bring everyone together and build a strong team," Park said. "I didn't choose to extend my playing career just because I wanted to get into more games. I wanted to enjoy myself more on the field and make sure I have no regrets when it's all said and done."
Park said the mutual trust and respect between himself and Hong helped finalize his move to Ulsan. He added that he didn't want to put Hong in a tough spot, where it could be seen as if Hong were bringing in Park just because of their past history.
Ultimately, the pull of trying to win a championship with Hong and a few of his former FC Seoul teammates was too strong for Park.
"I think all those runner-up finishes will have laid a good foundation for us to take the next step," Park said. "I hope this is finally the year that we win a championship."
Park admitted that he is not in optimal shape because he didn't play much last year, but he has been working his way back into form.
"I have never taken time off from training," Park said. "I will make sure to be ready in time for the season."
Hong said Park should take his time and not push himself too hard.
"He doesn't have to feel any extra pressure and or rush himself," Hong said. "We have a lot of talented players here. And when Chu-young gets into games, those players will help him score goals."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae
-
PPP seeks to stop TV broadcasting of Yoon's wife's alleged phone calls
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
-
Up to 5cm of snow forecast for Seoul on Wednesday afternoon
-
DP presidential candidate Lee apologizes over recordings containing invective
-
Man sets himself on fire over feud with international marriage agency