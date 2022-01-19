KOSPI 2,842.28 DN 21.96 points (close)
All News 15:31 January 19, 2022
Most Liked
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
Most Saved
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
PPP seeks to stop TV broadcasting of Yoon's wife's alleged phone calls
S. Korea's military capable of intercepting N.Korea's new missile: defense ministry
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
Greater Seoul area braces for heavy snow, central region also expecting heavy snowfall: KMA
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
(2nd LD) Olympic short track champion Shim Suk-hee to miss Beijing 2022 after losing court battle against ban
DP presidential candidate Lee apologizes over recordings containing invective