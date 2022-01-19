KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ORION Holdings 14,800 0
NEXENTIRE 6,610 DN 190
CHONGKUNDANG 95,200 DN 1,100
KCC 391,500 UP 8,000
SKBP 85,200 0
AmoreG 41,050 UP 150
HyundaiMtr 200,500 DN 2,000
Hyundai M&F INS 27,250 UP 850
Daesang 21,950 DN 250
SKNetworks 4,715 DN 20
TaihanElecWire 1,665 DN 5
POSCO CHEMICAL 125,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,500 UP 200
Shinsegae 242,000 UP 500
LG Corp. 78,100 DN 1,200
Hyosung 86,900 DN 400
Nongshim 310,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 70,600 DN 500
BoryungPharm 12,800 DN 200
SGBC 65,700 DN 2,200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,895 DN 25
Hanwha 30,150 DN 500
DB HiTek 82,800 DN 1,100
CJ 79,700 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 216,500 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,650 DN 50
Kogas 35,750 DN 50
LX INT 25,350 0
DongkukStlMill 16,050 0
HyundaiEng&Const 42,700 0
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,500 DN 200
BukwangPharm 11,250 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 107,500 DN 4,000
Daewoong 27,400 DN 750
TaekwangInd 1,089,000 DN 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,830 DN 70
KAL 27,550 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,000 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 39,500 UP 600
HITEJINRO 30,000 DN 150
