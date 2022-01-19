KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Yuhan 59,500 DN 600
SLCORP 28,200 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 120,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 106,000 UP 500
DL 63,000 UP 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,100 UP 50
KIA CORP. 81,000 DN 1,200
SK hynix 127,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 669,000 UP 15,000
Hanmi Science 46,900 DN 150
DongwonInd 221,500 DN 1,000
SK Discovery 43,800 DN 450
LS 53,800 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES102000 DN1000
GC Corp 185,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE 28,250 0
NHIS 11,800 DN 100
GS E&C 40,700 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 661,000 DN 14,000
KPIC 175,500 UP 1,500
GCH Corp 23,650 DN 1,200
LotteChilsung 139,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,130 DN 30
POSCO 284,500 DN 1,500
SamsungElec 76,300 DN 700
DB INSURANCE 65,000 UP 400
Ottogi 435,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,440 DN 20
SKC 153,000 DN 3,000
MERITZ SECU 6,460 UP 120
HtlShilla 73,900 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 187,500 DN 4,000
Hanssem 81,000 DN 1,600
GS Retail 28,800 UP 200
KSOE 91,300 UP 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 77,200 UP 1,400
IS DONGSEO 49,300 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,800 UP 700
S-Oil 95,200 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,450 UP 40
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
PPP seeks to stop TV broadcasting of Yoon's wife's alleged phone calls
S. Korea's military capable of intercepting N.Korea's new missile: defense ministry
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
Greater Seoul area braces for heavy snow, central region also expecting heavy snowfall: KMA
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
(2nd LD) Olympic short track champion Shim Suk-hee to miss Beijing 2022 after losing court battle against ban
DP presidential candidate Lee apologizes over recordings containing invective