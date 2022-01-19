Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 January 19, 2022

Yuhan 59,500 DN 600
SLCORP 28,200 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 120,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 106,000 UP 500
DL 63,000 UP 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,100 UP 50
KIA CORP. 81,000 DN 1,200
SK hynix 127,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 669,000 UP 15,000
Hanmi Science 46,900 DN 150
DongwonInd 221,500 DN 1,000
SK Discovery 43,800 DN 450
LS 53,800 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES102000 DN1000
GC Corp 185,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE 28,250 0
NHIS 11,800 DN 100
GS E&C 40,700 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 661,000 DN 14,000
KPIC 175,500 UP 1,500
GCH Corp 23,650 DN 1,200
LotteChilsung 139,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,130 DN 30
POSCO 284,500 DN 1,500
SamsungElec 76,300 DN 700
DB INSURANCE 65,000 UP 400
Ottogi 435,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,440 DN 20
SKC 153,000 DN 3,000
MERITZ SECU 6,460 UP 120
HtlShilla 73,900 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 187,500 DN 4,000
Hanssem 81,000 DN 1,600
GS Retail 28,800 UP 200
KSOE 91,300 UP 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 77,200 UP 1,400
IS DONGSEO 49,300 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,800 UP 700
S-Oil 95,200 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,450 UP 40
(MORE)

