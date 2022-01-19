KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 371,500 UP 13,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 213,000 UP 5,000
HMM 24,350 DN 350
HYUNDAI WIA 71,400 DN 1,000
MS IND 27,750 UP 50
OCI 90,400 DN 2,800
KumhoPetrochem 164,000 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 52,700 DN 300
KorZinc 555,000 UP 5,000
Mobis 240,000 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,500 DN 500
S-1 71,100 UP 1,900
KG DONGBU STL 10,400 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDS 148,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,800 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,180 DN 70
Hanon Systems 11,550 DN 250
SK 235,500 DN 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 24,600 0
SamsungSecu 41,650 DN 250
ZINUS 72,600 DN 300
Handsome 35,650 DN 50
Asiana Airlines 17,900 DN 50
COWAY 71,400 DN 2,300
KEPCO 20,950 UP 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,400 DN 300
Hanchem 248,000 DN 8,000
DWS 57,500 UP 100
SKTelecom 55,800 DN 400
SNT MOTIV 42,600 DN 1,900
HyundaiElev 38,450 DN 550
IBK 10,650 0
DONGSUH 28,500 DN 600
SamsungEng 23,300 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 5,170 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 30,950 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 22,300 UP 450
KT 31,900 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL126500 DN1000
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
PPP seeks to stop TV broadcasting of Yoon's wife's alleged phone calls
S. Korea's military capable of intercepting N.Korea's new missile: defense ministry
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
Greater Seoul area braces for heavy snow, central region also expecting heavy snowfall: KMA
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
DP presidential candidate Lee apologizes over recordings containing invective
(2nd LD) Olympic short track champion Shim Suk-hee to miss Beijing 2022 after losing court battle against ban