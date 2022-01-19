Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 15:40 January 19, 2022

LOTTE TOUR 16,600 DN 300
LG Uplus 13,200 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,100 UP 700
KT&G 79,000 UP 500
DHICO 19,100 UP 50
Doosanfc 40,700 UP 150
LG Display 22,700 DN 450
Kangwonland 25,350 UP 100
NAVER 332,500 DN 5,500
Kakao 90,400 DN 1,600
NCsoft 582,000 UP 4,000
KIWOOM 98,300 DN 400
DSME 21,450 DN 500
HDSINFRA 6,230 UP 20
DWEC 5,580 UP 170
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,350 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 367,000 DN 5,500
DongwonF&B 183,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO KPS 34,250 DN 150
LGH&H 955,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 653,000 DN 41,000
KEPCO E&C 74,700 UP 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,900 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,800 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 137,000 DN 1,000
Celltrion 167,000 UP 7,500
Huchems 22,550 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 132,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,700 DN 100
KIH 77,500 DN 200
GS 39,850 UP 650
CJ CGV 23,550 DN 250
LIG Nex1 62,000 DN 900
Fila Holdings 32,200 UP 1,400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 164,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,950 UP 1,500
HANWHA LIFE 3,250 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 150,000 0
FOOSUNG 23,100 DN 1,700
SK Innovation 261,500 DN 10,500
