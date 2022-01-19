KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 16,600 DN 300
LG Uplus 13,200 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,100 UP 700
KT&G 79,000 UP 500
DHICO 19,100 UP 50
Doosanfc 40,700 UP 150
LG Display 22,700 DN 450
Kangwonland 25,350 UP 100
NAVER 332,500 DN 5,500
Kakao 90,400 DN 1,600
NCsoft 582,000 UP 4,000
KIWOOM 98,300 DN 400
DSME 21,450 DN 500
HDSINFRA 6,230 UP 20
DWEC 5,580 UP 170
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,350 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 367,000 DN 5,500
DongwonF&B 183,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO KPS 34,250 DN 150
LGH&H 955,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 653,000 DN 41,000
KEPCO E&C 74,700 UP 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,900 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,800 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 137,000 DN 1,000
Celltrion 167,000 UP 7,500
Huchems 22,550 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 132,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,700 DN 100
KIH 77,500 DN 200
GS 39,850 UP 650
CJ CGV 23,550 DN 250
LIG Nex1 62,000 DN 900
Fila Holdings 32,200 UP 1,400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 164,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,950 UP 1,500
HANWHA LIFE 3,250 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 150,000 0
FOOSUNG 23,100 DN 1,700
SK Innovation 261,500 DN 10,500
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
PPP seeks to stop TV broadcasting of Yoon's wife's alleged phone calls
S. Korea's military capable of intercepting N.Korea's new missile: defense ministry
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
Greater Seoul area braces for heavy snow, central region also expecting heavy snowfall: KMA
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
(2nd LD) Olympic short track champion Shim Suk-hee to miss Beijing 2022 after losing court battle against ban
DP presidential candidate Lee apologizes over recordings containing invective