POONGSAN 33,200 UP 1,100

KBFinancialGroup 61,900 UP 200

Hansae 24,650 DN 200

Youngone Corp 49,350 UP 1,450

CSWIND 58,300 DN 1,300

GKL 13,200 DN 100

KOLON IND 64,600 DN 1,000

HanmiPharm 251,500 DN 3,500

Meritz Financial 51,100 DN 700

BNK Financial Group 8,640 UP 50

emart 142,000 UP 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY360 50 UP550

KOLMAR KOREA 36,850 DN 250

PIAM 51,800 DN 1,700

HANJINKAL 56,400 UP 400

DoubleUGames 52,100 DN 700

CUCKOO 18,550 UP 50

COSMAX 74,600 DN 400

MANDO 56,100 DN 300

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 816,000 UP 10,000

Doosan Bobcat 39,650 DN 900

H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,200 0

Netmarble 105,500 DN 3,000

KRAFTON 324,500 DN 16,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S51000 0

ORION 102,000 0

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,950 DN 250

BGF Retail 159,500 UP 10,500

SKCHEM 138,500 DN 2,500

HDC-OP 15,900 DN 200

HYOSUNG TNC 491,000 DN 9,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 501,000 DN 16,000

SKBS 186,000 DN 2,500

WooriFinancialGroup 15,050 UP 150

KakaoBank 41,800 DN 1,500

HYBE 274,500 DN 3,000

SK ie technology 141,500 DN 9,000

DL E&C 124,500 UP 2,000

kakaopay 128,000 DN 6,000

SKSQUARE 62,300 DN 600

(END)