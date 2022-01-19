KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 33,200 UP 1,100
KBFinancialGroup 61,900 UP 200
Hansae 24,650 DN 200
Youngone Corp 49,350 UP 1,450
CSWIND 58,300 DN 1,300
GKL 13,200 DN 100
KOLON IND 64,600 DN 1,000
HanmiPharm 251,500 DN 3,500
Meritz Financial 51,100 DN 700
BNK Financial Group 8,640 UP 50
emart 142,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY360 50 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 36,850 DN 250
PIAM 51,800 DN 1,700
HANJINKAL 56,400 UP 400
DoubleUGames 52,100 DN 700
CUCKOO 18,550 UP 50
COSMAX 74,600 DN 400
MANDO 56,100 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 816,000 UP 10,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,650 DN 900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,200 0
Netmarble 105,500 DN 3,000
KRAFTON 324,500 DN 16,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S51000 0
ORION 102,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,950 DN 250
BGF Retail 159,500 UP 10,500
SKCHEM 138,500 DN 2,500
HDC-OP 15,900 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 491,000 DN 9,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 501,000 DN 16,000
SKBS 186,000 DN 2,500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,050 UP 150
KakaoBank 41,800 DN 1,500
HYBE 274,500 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 141,500 DN 9,000
DL E&C 124,500 UP 2,000
kakaopay 128,000 DN 6,000
SKSQUARE 62,300 DN 600
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
PPP seeks to stop TV broadcasting of Yoon's wife's alleged phone calls
S. Korea's military capable of intercepting N.Korea's new missile: defense ministry
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
Greater Seoul area braces for heavy snow, central region also expecting heavy snowfall: KMA
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
DP presidential candidate Lee apologizes over recordings containing invective
(2nd LD) Olympic short track champion Shim Suk-hee to miss Beijing 2022 after losing court battle against ban