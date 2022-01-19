Police disclose identity of man suspected of killing girlfriend after breakup
CHEONAN, South Korea, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Police on Wednesday disclosed the identity of a man suspected of stabbing his girlfriend to death following their breakup.
The Chungnam Provincial Police Agency identified the 27-year-old suspect as Cho Hyun-jin and released his photo following a meeting of its identity disclosure review committee.
Cho is accused of stabbing the former girlfriend in the bathroom of her home in Cheonan, about 90 kilometers south of Seoul, and fleeing on Jan. 12. She later died while being treated at a hospital.
In an initial police probe, the suspect said he committed the crime because the victim told him she wanted to break up with him.
Police disclose the identities of suspects in heinous crimes after a review by the disclosure committee consisting of outside experts.
