Star KBO outfielder not feeling pressure from record-tying contract with new club

The Tigers won their 11th Korean Series title in 2017 and were back in the postseason the following year. But they have been on the outside looking in over the past three seasons. Signing Na to the massive deal was the biggest splash they made in an offseason of significant changes. Before that acquisition, the Tigers had replaced both their manager and general manager. They also have three new foreign players in place, with Ronnie Williams and Sean Nolin on the mound and Socrates Brito in the lineup.

