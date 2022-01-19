S. Koreans working at U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek ordered to be tested for COVID-19
PYEONGTAEK, South Korea, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans working at facilities under the U.S. military in Pyeongtaek have been ordered by the local city government to be tested for COVID-19, according to officials Wednesday.
The administrative order by the municipal government of Pyeongtaek, about 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was issued Monday, officials said. The order was also issued to workers at local cram schools and indoor sports facilities.
Subjects are required to take polymerase chain reaction tests by next Wednesday regardless of their vaccination status.
Officials explained American soldiers, civilians and families subject to the bilateral Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) are exempt from the order.
Pyeongtaek has reported over 100 daily COVID-19 cases for the 22nd consecutive day since Jan. 28, as omicron infections connected to the U.S. base have piled up. The city reported 329 new virus cases, including 90 cases of U.S. soldiers, on Wednesday.
More than 90 percent of new infections were of omicron variant cases, according to officials.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
PPP seeks to stop TV broadcasting of Yoon's wife's alleged phone calls
-
S. Korea's military capable of intercepting N.Korea's new missile: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
-
Greater Seoul area braces for heavy snow, central region also expecting heavy snowfall: KMA
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
-
DP presidential candidate Lee apologizes over recordings containing invective
-
(2nd LD) Olympic short track champion Shim Suk-hee to miss Beijing 2022 after losing court battle against ban