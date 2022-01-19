S. Korean Kwon Soon-woo loses marathon match at Australian Open

In the second set tiebreak, Kwon jumped out to a 6-1 lead on a combination of forehand winners and Shapovalov's backhand unforced errors. The third set tiebreak was much tighter. Kwon found himself down 5-2 and later 6-4, one point away from dropping the set and going down 2-1 for the match. But Shapovalov helped Kwon with three consecutive unforced errors and committed a double fault to hand the set to the South Korean.

