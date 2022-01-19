S. Korea gets ready for Saudi Arabia's nuclear power project: minister
RIYADH, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's government has completed preparations in case Saudi Arabia resumes its procedure for a nuclear power project, a Seoul minister said Wednesday.
Moon Sung-wook, Korea's minister of trade, industry and energy, told reporters that "no visible progress" has been made in Saudi Arabia's nuclear power project since the kingdom selected five countries -- South Korea, the United States, France, Russia and China -- as preferred bidders in 2018.
The industry minister, who is accompanying President Moon Jae-in on his weeklong trip to the Middle East, said South Korea has emphasized its technology on nuclear plants "in preparation for the Saudi nuclear power project to be proceeded at any time."
President Moon Jae-in held talks with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday.
During the talks, Moon expressed his confidence that South Korea will become an "optimal partner" for Saudi Arabia's plans to build nuclear power plants, according to Moon's spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Oil-rich Saudi Arabia has planned to build two nuclear reactors by 2030.
If won, it will be the second chance for South Korea to tap into the Middle East market following a US$20 billion contract with the United Arab Emirates in 2009.
