(LEAD) Moon arrives in Egypt for summit focused on economic ties

CAIRO, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in arrived in Egypt on Wednesday to hold summit talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi with trade and the economy high on the agenda.

Moon's visit to Cairo marks the first trip by a South Korean president to the African nation in 16 years, Moon's office said.

The two leaders are expected to agree on a joint feasibility study for a bilateral free trade deal, which if sealed would be Korea's first free trade agreement with an African country.

Moon will also attend a business forum where companies of the two nations plan to discuss how to strengthen cooperation in electric cars, information technology and transportation.

Egypt is the final leg of Moon's three-nation trip to the Middle East that took him to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

