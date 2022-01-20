Korean-language dailies

-- We need to find answer to omicron to narrow social distancing (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Omicron's calm before storm; expected be rampant at 90 pct next month (Kookmin Daily)

-- 8 out of 10 concrete suppliers of 'Gwangju collapse' tested 'defective' (Donga llbo)

-- Omicron becomes dominant, set to spark '5th wave' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Omicron-ridden '5th wave' crisis (Segye Times)

-- 'Pro-ruling party election committee' set to govern presidential race (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Citizens irritated by presidential race focusing on revealing private matters (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- TV presidential debate trapped in 'mega two parties' (Hankyoreh)

-- Park Young-soo sent 500 mln won to Hwacheon Daeyu (Hankook libo)

-- Metaverse becomes battle site of big-tech firms as Microsoft joins (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Tug of war between tightening, economic recovery (Korea Economic Daily)

