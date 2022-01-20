Today in Korean history
Jan. 21
1919 -- Gojong, the 26th and last king of the Joseon Dynasty, dies.
1968 -- Thirty-one North Korean commandos infiltrate Seoul in an attempt to assassinate President Park Chung-hee. The North Koreans were stopped 300 meters from the presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae. Twenty-eight were killed, one was captured and two others were believed to have returned to the North across the border. The only survivor, Kim Sin-jo, shouted in a nationally televised news conference that he had come "to cut the throat of Park Chung-hee."
1974 -- South Korea and West Germany sign a visa waiver accord.
2011 -- South Korea's special naval forces raid a hijacked freighter in the Arabian Sea, freeing 21 crewmen and killing eight Somali pirates in a secret mission code-named Dawn of Gulf of Aden.
2018 -- A seven-member North Korean delegation led by Hyon Song-wol, head of the North's Samjiyon Orchestra, arrives in South Korea via a land route for a two-day trip to check the venues of its proposed art performances to mark the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in February 2018.
