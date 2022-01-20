Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 20, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-8 Sunny 0
Incheon 00/-8 Sunny 0
Suwon 02/-9 Sunny 0
Cheongju 03/-8 Sunny 0
Daejeon 04/-9 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 02/-10 Sunny 0
Gangneung 03/-3 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 04/-7 Sunny 0
Gwangju 05/-6 Sunny 0
Jeju 05/01 Sunny 20
Daegu 05/-6 Sunny 0
Busan 08/-3 Sunny 0
