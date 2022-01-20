Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

January 20, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-8 Sunny 0

Incheon 00/-8 Sunny 0

Suwon 02/-9 Sunny 0

Cheongju 03/-8 Sunny 0

Daejeon 04/-9 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 02/-10 Sunny 0

Gangneung 03/-3 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 04/-7 Sunny 0

Gwangju 05/-6 Sunny 0

Jeju 05/01 Sunny 20

Daegu 05/-6 Sunny 0

Busan 08/-3 Sunny 0

