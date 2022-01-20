Seoul stocks open tad higher on bargain hunting
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Thursday as investors sought to buy oversold stocks after the recent stock plunge.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 4.19 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,846.47 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Stocks edged up after a choppy start, following the key stock index's four-day losing streak.
Steel and chemical heavyweights led the gain.
Steelmaker POSCO added 2.64 percent, battery maker LG Chem advanced 1.23 percent, and SK Innovation climbed 0.76 percent.
Top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.26 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 2.36 percent. Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics slipped 0.12 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,188.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.9 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(3rd LD) 1 person found at Gwangju apartment building collapse site
-
Baby Shark becomes world's 1st video to top 10 bln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
S. Korea's military capable of intercepting N.Korea's new missile: defense ministry
-
Bird strike confirmed in connection with F-35A fighter's belly landing: Air Force
-
Police looking into case of Ethiopian man found dead in Han River
-
Greater Seoul area braces for heavy snow, central region also expecting heavy snowfall: KMA
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) Heavy snow hits greater Seoul area, traffic disrupted in capital
-
Yoon, Lee in dead heat in presidential race: poll