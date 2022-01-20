Daily cases jump to over 6,000 for 1st time in nearly month amid omicron woes
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases jumped to over 6,000 for the first time in 27 days Thursday amid growing worries over the spread of the omicron virus variant ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
The country added 6,603 new COVID-19 infections, including 6,357 local infections, raising the total caseload to 712,503, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Health authorities are on high alert over a possible spike in infections as many people travel for family reunions during the Lunar New Year holiday that begins late this month.
The daily caseload has stayed below 6,000 since Dec. 24, when it stood at 6,233, through Wednesday. Thursday marks the second anniversary of the first case of coronavirus in South Korea.
The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients stood at 488 on Thursday. The country reported 28 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 6,480. The fatality rate was 0.91 percent.
The number of imported cases was tallied at 246, bringing the total imported cases to 22,551.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(3rd LD) 1 person found at Gwangju apartment building collapse site
-
Baby Shark becomes world's 1st video to top 10 bln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
S. Korea's military capable of intercepting N.Korea's new missile: defense ministry
-
Bird strike confirmed in connection with F-35A fighter's belly landing: Air Force
-
Police looking into case of Ethiopian man found dead in Han River
-
Greater Seoul area braces for heavy snow, central region also expecting heavy snowfall: KMA
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) Heavy snow hits greater Seoul area, traffic disrupted in capital
-
Yoon, Lee in dead heat in presidential race: poll