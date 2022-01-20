Military reports 35 more COVID-19 cases
All News 10:27 January 20, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 35 additional COVID-19 cases, with all of them being breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,762.
Of the new cases, 27 are from the Army, five from the Air Force, two from the Navy and one from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry.
Currently, 299 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,937 are breakthrough cases.
