S. Korea remains No. 2 most popular content provider on Netflix in Q4 2021

According to What's On Netflix, a private online site that provides information on Netflix content, on Wednesday (U.S. time), South Korean-made shows accounted for 11.8 percent of the top 10 films and TV series in the final three months of 2021 to rank No. 2 for the second consecutive quarter after the United States with 59 percent. The figures are based on data by streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol, it added.