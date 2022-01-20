Navy's sea salvage unit conducts annual wintertime training
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- An elite South Korean Navy unit began annual wintertime training Thursday to strengthen its readiness posture for underwater rescue operations, the Navy said.
Around 90 members of the Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit (SSU) kicked off the three-day training session in waters off Jinhae, 410 kilometers south of Seoul, focusing on underwater search and related operations.
The training session included rubber boat pedaling, open-water swimming, and scuba diving.
The members will also participate in a maritime rescue drill involving a UH-60 helicopter on the following day.
"Through the training, (the members) were able to cultivate strong mental and physical capabilities to fully accomplish missions under any circumstances," Cdr. Lee Chang-hyun was quoted by the Navy as saying.
Established in 1950 as one of the Navy's special forces, the unit carries out ship salvaging and search. It took part in various rescue missions, including the ferry sinking in 2014.
