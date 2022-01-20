Kakao names Nam Koong-whon as new CEO
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's top mobile messenger KakaoTalk, said Thursday it has named Nam Koong-whon as its new CEO following the resignations of two former nominees.
Kakao said its board of directors accepted the resignation of incumbent co-CEO Yeo Min-soo, who was earlier named to lead the tech giant for another four years.
Nam, who has served as the chief of Kakao's new organization aimed at finding new growth engines, will be officially named as the CEO during a board of directors' meeting slated for March.
"I will focus on ESG management with huge responsibility so that Kakao can restore trust and live up to the expectation of the people," Nam was quoted by Kakao as saying.
The nomination comes as former nominee Ryu Young-joon offered to resign over controversial stock selloffs.
Ryu, who has served as the chief of Kakao's payment arm, Kakao Pay, was named to lead the tech giant with Yeo on Nov. 25.
Ryu, however, has come under criticism after he, along with other senior executives, sold around 90 billion won (US$75 million) worth of Kakao Pay shares by exercising their stock options on Dec. 10. They collected around 46.9 billion won in profit.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(3rd LD) 1 person found at Gwangju apartment building collapse site
-
Baby Shark becomes world's 1st video to top 10 bln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
S. Korea's military capable of intercepting N.Korea's new missile: defense ministry
-
Bird strike confirmed in connection with F-35A fighter's belly landing: Air Force
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 6,000 for 1st time in nearly month amid omicron woes
-
Police looking into case of Ethiopian man found dead in Han River
-
(LEAD) Heavy snow hits greater Seoul area, traffic disrupted in capital
-
Yoon, Lee in dead heat in presidential race: poll
-
(LEAD) N. Korea hints at lifting moratorium on ICBM, nuclear tests over U.S. 'hostile policy'