Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
--------------------
(News Focus) N. Korea ups ante to counter U.S.-led sanctions pressure amid internal hardships
SEOUL -- North Korea appears to be reverting to its typical brinkmanship with back-to-back weapons tests and an apparent threat to resume nuclear and long-range missile tests, as the United States is stepping up sanctions pressure amid Pyongyang's worsening economic woes, analysts said Thursday.
The recalcitrant North decided to weigh "restarting all temporally suspended activities" during Wednesday's key ruling party session chaired by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, its state media reported, alluding to Pyongyang's self-imposed moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and nuclear testing.
--------------------
S. Korea says it's monitoring N. Korea with 'sense of tension,' stresses need for dialogue
SEOUL -- The South Korean government emphasized Thursday that dialogue and diplomacy are the only key to building peace on the Korean Peninsula in response to North Korea's thinly veiled threat to scrap a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests.
The North held a high-profile politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party the previous day and decided to consider restarting "all temporally-suspended" activities to brace for a "long-term confrontation" with the United States, according to Pyongyang's state media.
--------------------
SEOUL -- North Korea held a policymaking politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, chaired by leader Kim Jong-un, earlier this week and decided to consider restarting "all temporally-suspended" activities, Pyongyang's state media reported Thursday, apparently referring to its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests.
The high-profile meeting was convened after the North conducted four rounds of ballistic missile tests this month alone, including two of what it claims to be a hypersonic missile. The U.S. responded to the launches by slapping new sanctions on the regime, and it is pushing for the expansion of the U.N. Security Council sanctions. A closed-door council meeting on the issue is slated for Thursday (New York time).
--------------------
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 6,000 for 1st time in nearly month amid omicron woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases jumped to over 6,000 for the first time in 27 days Thursday amid growing worries over the spread of the omicron virus variant ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
The country added 6,603 new COVID-19 infections, including 6,357 local infections, raising the total caseload to 712,503, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
--------------------
(LEAD) S. Korean economy faces complicated downside risks: finance minister
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy faces uncertainty as the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, external risks and fiscal situations could constrain the economic recovery, the country's finance minister said Thursday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki also stressed the need to run the economic policy in a delicate manner in a bid to pursue the harmonized operation with the monetary policy.
--------------------
Yoon vows to deregulate virtual asset industry
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol vowed Thursday to deregulate the virtual asset industry to further promote its growth.
Yoon of the conservative People Power Party said the industry should be allowed to operate without regulations unless they have been explicitly prohibited.
--------------------
Bong Joon-ho braces for sci-fi film based on unpublished novel about clone
SEOUL -- Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho will likely come back with an English-language movie based on an unpublished U.S. science-fiction novel on clones, with Hollywood star Robert Pattinson likely in a starring role, U.S. media outlets reported Thursday.
According to Deadline and other news media, the South Korean director is preparing to adapt Edward Ashton's upcoming novel "Mickey7" into a film with Warner Bros.
--------------------
Seoul stocks up late Thur. morning on bargain hunting
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Thursday morning as investors sought to buy oversold stocks after the recent stock plunge.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 3.21 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,845.49 as of 11:20 a.m.
(END)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
-
(3rd LD) 1 person found at Gwangju apartment building collapse site
-
Baby Shark becomes world's 1st video to top 10 bln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
-
S. Korea's military capable of intercepting N.Korea's new missile: defense ministry
-
Bird strike confirmed in connection with F-35A fighter's belly landing: Air Force
-
-
Police looking into case of Ethiopian man found dead in Han River
-
(LEAD) Heavy snow hits greater Seoul area, traffic disrupted in capital
-
-
Yoon, Lee in dead heat in presidential race: poll