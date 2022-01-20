Eased regulations eyed to increase investment in fintech industry: regulator
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's financial regulator said Thursday he is seeking to ease restrictions on financial companies' investment in fintech firms as part of efforts to expand support for the fast-growing industry.
Jeong Eun-bo, chief of the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), made the remarks in a meeting with leading officials of the fintech industry, saying his agency will push for the enactment of a relevant law on the matter.
"We will push for the enactment of the so-called fintech nurturing act intended to bolster financial companies' investment in fintech firms," he told the meeting.
The act currently under review reportedly includes easing restrictions on the scope of fintech firms that can receive investment from financial companies and streamline approval procedures for such investment.
South Korea has sought to ease regulations in a way that boosts money flow into the fast growing fintech industry.
The government plans to launch a fund of 300 billion won (US$252 million) next year to support fintech firms.
Jeong said the FSS will seek to launch a separate youth fund aimed at supporting startups with high growth potential.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(3rd LD) 1 person found at Gwangju apartment building collapse site
-
Baby Shark becomes world's 1st video to top 10 bln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
S. Korea's military capable of intercepting N.Korea's new missile: defense ministry
-
Bird strike confirmed in connection with F-35A fighter's belly landing: Air Force
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 6,000 for 1st time in nearly month amid omicron woes
-
Police looking into case of Ethiopian man found dead in Han River
-
(LEAD) Heavy snow hits greater Seoul area, traffic disrupted in capital
-
Yoon, Lee in dead heat in presidential race: poll
-
(LEAD) N. Korea hints at lifting moratorium on ICBM, nuclear tests over U.S. 'hostile policy'