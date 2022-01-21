7 companies to recall more than 29,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- Audi, BMW and five other companies will voluntarily recall more than 29,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Friday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems with vehicle components.
The seven companies, including Stellantis Korea, Honda Motor Co., Tesla Korea, MAN Truck & Bus Korea and Hyundai Motor Co., are recalling a combined 29,092 units of 26 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
Stellantis is a 50:50 joint venture set up through the merger of U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and French automaker PSA Groupe.
The problems include software problems of the engine controlling unit in the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV imported by Stellantis Korea, a faulty hood latch in Honda's Pilot SUV and a faulty central gateway control unit in Audi Volkswagen Korea's Q5 45 TFSI quattro SUV, the statement said.
Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge beginning Thursday, the ministry said.
