Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon calls for enhanced containment measures to cope with spread of omicron variant

All News 15:08 January 20, 2022

CAIRO, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday instructed the government to employ all possible anti-epidemic measures against the spread of the omicron variant, saying the highly transmissible variant has become a dominant strain in South Korea.

"It's a fait accompli that the omicron has become a dominant strain," Moon said, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

Moon ordered the government to swiftly switch its anti-epidemic system to efficiently cope with the omicron and let the public know about the situation regarding the spread of the variant in detail, Park said.

Moon is in Cairo as part of a weeklong Middle East tour that already took him to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Moon Jae-in #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!