KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaekwangInd 1,105,000 UP 16,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,050 UP 155
KAL 27,900 UP 350
Daewoong 27,200 DN 200
BukwangPharm 11,400 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 111,000 UP 3,500
SSANGYONGCNE 7,870 UP 40
Hanwha 30,300 UP 150
HyundaiEng&Const 43,000 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,600 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 207,500 DN 9,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,000 UP 350
Kogas 35,750 0
DB HiTek 84,900 UP 2,100
CJ 80,500 UP 800
LX INT 25,400 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 16,250 UP 200
SK hynix 125,000 DN 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,800 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 38,800 DN 700
HITEJINRO 30,300 UP 300
Yuhan 59,700 UP 200
SLCORP 28,650 UP 450
CJ LOGISTICS 124,000 UP 4,000
Youngpoong 675,000 UP 6,000
DOOSAN 106,500 UP 500
DL 62,900 DN 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,050 DN 50
KIA CORP. 81,200 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 1,700 UP 35
Hyundai M&F INS 26,250 DN 1,000
Daesang 22,300 UP 350
SKNetworks 4,775 UP 60
ORION Holdings 14,750 DN 50
NEXENTIRE 6,810 UP 200
CHONGKUNDANG 97,000 UP 1,800
KCC 387,500 DN 4,000
SKBP 86,000 UP 800
AmoreG 41,700 UP 650
HyundaiMtr 202,000 UP 1,500
