KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LG Corp. 79,200 UP 1,100
POSCO CHEMICAL 127,500 UP 2,000
BoryungPharm 12,850 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 71,800 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,800 UP 300
Shinsegae 241,500 DN 500
Ottogi 439,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,180 UP 50
POSCO 286,000 UP 1,500
GS Retail 28,600 DN 200
DB INSURANCE 63,500 DN 1,500
SamsungElec 76,500 UP 200
NHIS 11,800 0
DongwonInd 230,000 UP 8,500
SK Discovery 44,500 UP 700
LS 54,000 UP 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES103500 UP1500
GC Corp 193,500 UP 8,000
GS E&C 41,200 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 688,000 UP 27,000
KPIC 177,000 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,550 UP 110
SKC 162,000 UP 9,000
MERITZ SECU 6,420 DN 40
HtlShilla 74,500 UP 600
Hanmi Science 47,700 UP 800
SamsungElecMech 188,500 UP 1,000
Hanssem 80,000 DN 1,000
KSOE 90,000 DN 1,300
LotteChilsung 138,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE 28,300 UP 50
Nongshim 312,000 UP 1,500
SGBC 67,300 UP 1,600
GCH Corp 24,550 UP 900
Hyosung 88,000 UP 1,100
Netmarble 116,000 UP 10,500
HDC-OP 15,400 DN 500
Mobis 241,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,800 UP 2,300
LS ELECTRIC 53,200 UP 500
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in January
Former USFK chief says N.K. hypersonic launches, if true, can be reason to be 'very concerned'
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
Bird strike confirmed in connection with F-35A fighter's belly landing: Air Force
(3rd LD) Court suspends vaccine pass enforcement at big stores, for minors aged 12-18
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 6,000 for 1st time in nearly month amid omicron woes
(LEAD) N. Korea hints at lifting moratorium on ICBM, nuclear tests over U.S. 'hostile policy'
Police looking into case of Ethiopian man found dead in Han River
Yoon, Lee in dead heat in presidential race: poll
(2nd LD) N. Korea hints at lifting moratorium on ICBM, nuclear tests over U.S. 'hostile policy'