KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 January 20, 2022

KorZinc 548,000 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,480 UP 30
S-1 71,000 DN 100
OCI 94,900 UP 4,500
HyundaiMipoDock 76,900 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 49,500 UP 200
S-Oil 91,300 DN 3,900
LG Innotek 375,500 UP 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,700 DN 1,100
MS IND 28,050 UP 300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 215,500 UP 2,500
HMM 24,400 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 72,300 UP 900
KumhoPetrochem 164,000 0
ZINUS 74,000 UP 1,400
Hanchem 254,000 UP 6,000
DWS 56,100 DN 1,400
KEPCO 21,050 UP 100
SamsungSecu 42,050 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 10,650 UP 250
SKTelecom 56,800 UP 1,000
SNT MOTIV 43,050 UP 450
HyundaiElev 38,800 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDS 150,500 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,400 UP 2,600
KUMHOTIRE 4,270 UP 90
Hanon Systems 11,650 UP 100
SK 237,500 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 25,050 UP 450
Handsome 36,050 UP 400
Asiana Airlines 18,200 UP 300
COWAY 71,300 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,500 UP 100
IBK 10,450 DN 200
DONGSUH 28,950 UP 450
SamsungEng 23,700 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 5,280 UP 110
SAMSUNG CARD 30,500 DN 450
CheilWorldwide 22,150 DN 150
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
