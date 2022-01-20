KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 31,550 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL127500 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 16,750 UP 150
LG Uplus 13,250 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,700 DN 1,400
KT&G 78,800 DN 200
DHICO 18,650 DN 450
Doosanfc 40,750 UP 50
LG Display 23,100 UP 400
Kangwonland 25,350 0
NAVER 335,000 UP 2,500
Kakao 92,300 UP 1,900
NCsoft 578,000 DN 4,000
KIWOOM 98,300 0
DSME 21,650 UP 200
HDSINFRA 6,520 UP 290
DWEC 5,860 UP 280
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,750 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 366,000 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 186,500 UP 3,500
KEPCO KPS 34,200 DN 50
LGH&H 969,000 UP 14,000
LGCHEM 696,000 UP 43,000
KEPCO E&C 75,800 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,200 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,400 UP 600
LGELECTRONICS 140,000 UP 3,000
Celltrion 165,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 22,750 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 133,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,000 UP 300
KIH 77,800 UP 300
GS 39,550 DN 300
CJ CGV 24,150 UP 600
LIG Nex1 65,700 UP 3,700
Fila Holdings 32,200 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,350 DN 1,600
HANWHA LIFE 3,225 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 157,000 UP 7,000
(MORE)
