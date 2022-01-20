KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
FOOSUNG 23,450 UP 350
SK Innovation 265,500 UP 4,000
POONGSAN 33,100 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 59,500 DN 2,400
Hansae 24,600 DN 50
Youngone Corp 48,850 DN 500
CSWIND 58,700 UP 400
GKL 13,450 UP 250
KOLON IND 66,200 UP 1,600
HanmiPharm 258,500 UP 7,000
Meritz Financial 51,200 UP 100
BNK Financial Group 8,430 DN 210
emart 141,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY364 50 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 37,550 UP 700
PIAM 51,000 DN 800
HANJINKAL 56,900 UP 500
DoubleUGames 53,500 UP 1,400
CUCKOO 18,600 UP 50
COSMAX 78,500 UP 3,900
MANDO 56,800 UP 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 816,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 39,550 DN 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,400 UP 200
KRAFTON 325,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S50600 DN400
ORION 102,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,600 UP 650
BGF Retail 157,000 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 144,000 UP 5,500
HYOSUNG TNC 493,500 UP 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 505,000 UP 4,000
SKBS 190,000 UP 4,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,800 DN 250
KakaoBank 42,750 UP 950
HYBE 288,000 UP 13,500
SK ie technology 143,500 UP 2,000
DL E&C 123,500 DN 1,000
kakaopay 136,000 UP 8,000
SKSQUARE 62,500 UP 200
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in January
Former USFK chief says N.K. hypersonic launches, if true, can be reason to be 'very concerned'
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
Bird strike confirmed in connection with F-35A fighter's belly landing: Air Force
(3rd LD) Court suspends vaccine pass enforcement at big stores, for minors aged 12-18
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 6,000 for 1st time in nearly month amid omicron woes
(LEAD) N. Korea hints at lifting moratorium on ICBM, nuclear tests over U.S. 'hostile policy'
Police looking into case of Ethiopian man found dead in Han River
Yoon, Lee in dead heat in presidential race: poll
(2nd LD) N. Korea hints at lifting moratorium on ICBM, nuclear tests over U.S. 'hostile policy'