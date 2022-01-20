FOOSUNG 23,450 UP 350

SK Innovation 265,500 UP 4,000

POONGSAN 33,100 DN 100

KBFinancialGroup 59,500 DN 2,400

Hansae 24,600 DN 50

Youngone Corp 48,850 DN 500

CSWIND 58,700 UP 400

GKL 13,450 UP 250

KOLON IND 66,200 UP 1,600

HanmiPharm 258,500 UP 7,000

Meritz Financial 51,200 UP 100

BNK Financial Group 8,430 DN 210

emart 141,000 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY364 50 UP400

KOLMAR KOREA 37,550 UP 700

PIAM 51,000 DN 800

HANJINKAL 56,900 UP 500

DoubleUGames 53,500 UP 1,400

CUCKOO 18,600 UP 50

COSMAX 78,500 UP 3,900

MANDO 56,800 UP 700

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 816,000 0

Doosan Bobcat 39,550 DN 100

H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,400 UP 200

KRAFTON 325,000 UP 500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S50600 DN400

ORION 102,000 0

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,600 UP 650

BGF Retail 157,000 DN 2,500

SKCHEM 144,000 UP 5,500

HYOSUNG TNC 493,500 UP 2,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 505,000 UP 4,000

SKBS 190,000 UP 4,000

WooriFinancialGroup 14,800 DN 250

KakaoBank 42,750 UP 950

HYBE 288,000 UP 13,500

SK ie technology 143,500 UP 2,000

DL E&C 123,500 DN 1,000

kakaopay 136,000 UP 8,000

SKSQUARE 62,500 UP 200

(END)