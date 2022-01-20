Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Super Junior's Eunhyuk tests positive for COVID-19

All News 23:44 January 20, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Eunhyuk, a member of popular K-pop group Super Junior, tested positive for the new coronavirus, the group's management agency said Thursday.

He underwent a COVID-19 test earlier in the day and was confirmed to have contracted the virus, according to Label SJ.

"He was fully vaccinated and received a booster shot last month. He now has only mild symptoms, and all planned schedules have been canceled," the agency said.

"He had not been in close contact with other Super Junior members, but all members and other staff members have been undergoing tests and checking conditions in case," it added.

In November, another member, Shindong tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the agency.

This undated photo, provided by his agency Label SJ on Oct. 13, 2021, shows Super Junior's Eunhyuk. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Super Junior #Eunhyuk #COVID-19
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!