Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea hints at turning 'nuclear clock' back to four years ago (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N.K. leader Kim's dangerous gamble; signaling restart of nuke and ICBM tests (Kookmin Daily)

-- After four years, Kim Jong-un returns to nuke and ICBM test threats (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea says to 'reconsider trust-building measures' toward U.S. (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea threatens Biden administration with potential resumption of nuke, ICBM tests (Segye Times)

-- Kim Jong-un threatens to restart ICBM, nuclear tests after three years and nine months (Chosun Ilbo)

-- As Biden holds whip, Kim Jong-un takes out nuke, ICBM tests (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- N. Korea takes out 'nuke, ICBM cards' again after four years (Hankyoreh)

-- Kim Man-bae in land development scandal was planning another property project in Seongnam, transcript reveals (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. Fed's indication of earlier rate hike weighs on financial markets (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Workplace accident punishment law to take effect Jan. 27, put halt to construction sites (Korea Economic Daily)

