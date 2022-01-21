Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea hints at turning 'nuclear clock' back to four years ago (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N.K. leader Kim's dangerous gamble; signaling restart of nuke and ICBM tests (Kookmin Daily)
-- After four years, Kim Jong-un returns to nuke and ICBM test threats (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea says to 'reconsider trust-building measures' toward U.S. (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea threatens Biden administration with potential resumption of nuke, ICBM tests (Segye Times)
-- Kim Jong-un threatens to restart ICBM, nuclear tests after three years and nine months (Chosun Ilbo)
-- As Biden holds whip, Kim Jong-un takes out nuke, ICBM tests (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea takes out 'nuke, ICBM cards' again after four years (Hankyoreh)
-- Kim Man-bae in land development scandal was planning another property project in Seongnam, transcript reveals (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. Fed's indication of earlier rate hike weighs on financial markets (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Workplace accident punishment law to take effect Jan. 27, put halt to construction sites (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Kim Jong-un rattles the saber of nuke, ICBM tests (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Omicron could engulf Korea faster than previously thought (Korea Herald)
-- North Korea poised to return to brinkmanship (Korea Times)
