(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 21)

At the eight Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in January 2021, Kim Jong-un gave five primary missions to his subordinates, including the development of smaller and lighter tactical nuclear weapons, production of supersized warheads, securing of 15,000-kilometer (9,321-miles) shooting range, as well as solid fuel-propelled ICBMs which can be fired from underwater and on the ground. The North's level of missile advancement shows it has nearly reached its goals. But there is no country in the world that could advance to a big power after impoverishing its own people to develop nukes. If North Korea persists with the path, it will face a catastrophe.