Today in Korean history
Jan. 22
1990 -- The ruling Democratic Justice Party, led by President Roh Tae-Woo, and two conservative opposition parties, the Reunification Democratic Party headed by Kim Young-sam and the New Democratic Republican Party represented by Kim Jong-pil, agree to merge and form a new party. It marked the first time in South Korea's constitutional history that the ruling party decided to merge with multiple opposition parties.
1992 -- Kim Yong-sun, a close confidant of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il who handled international affairs at the ruling Workers' Party, meets Arnold Kanter, U.S. undersecretary of state for political affairs, in New York to discuss the communist country's nuclear program. It was the first high-level meeting on the subject between the two countries.
2000 -- More than 75 players launch the Korea Professional Baseball Players Association (KPBPA), the first of its kind, to defend their rights. About 390 players were supposed to join the association, but team owners prevented most of them from attending its first general assembly.
2011 -- Park Wan-sue, a well-known South Korean novelist and essayist who delved into post-Korean War realities of everyday people, dies of gallbladder cancer. She was 80.
2015 -- The Supreme Court confirms a nine-year prison term for Lee Seok-ki, affiliated with the now-dissolved minor far-left Unified Progressive Party, for instigating an armed rebellion against the Seoul government in the event of an inter-Korean war.
2020 -- The South Korean Army decides to discharge a noncommissioned officer who underwent sex reassignment surgery and hoped to continue serving in the military as a woman, rejecting the country's first transgender soldier.
(END)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(URGENT) Apparent N.K. ballistic missiles flew about 430 km at altitude of 36 km: S. Korea's military
-
S. Korea confirms another highly pathogenic bird flu case
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
Bird strike confirmed in connection with F-35A fighter's belly landing: Air Force
-
(3rd LD) Court suspends vaccine pass enforcement at big stores, for minors aged 12-18
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea hints at lifting moratorium on ICBM, nuclear tests over U.S. 'hostile policy'
-
Lee repeats call for prudence on military service exemption for BTS
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 6,000 for 1st time in nearly month amid omicron woes
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
Daily cases over 6,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes