Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 21, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-7 Sunny 0
Incheon 02/-6 Sunny 0
Suwon 05/-9 Sunny 0
Cheongju 05/-8 Sunny 0
Daejeon 07/-9 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 04/-13 Sunny 0
Gangneung 06/-5 Sunny 0
Jeonju 07/-6 Sunny 10
Gwangju 08/-5 Cloudy 20
Jeju 10/02 Cloudy 30
Daegu 08/-8 Sunny 0
Busan 10/-1 Sunny 0
(END)
