Exports rise 22 pct in first 20 days of Jan.

All News 09:08 January 21, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports grew 22 percent on-year in the first 20 days of January on the back of solid demand for chips and petroleum products, customs data showed Friday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$34.4 billion in the Jan. 1-20 period, compared with $28.22 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

This Jan. 11, 2021, file photo shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

