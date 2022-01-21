S. Korean women's short track team to miss top qualifiers to suspension, injury

Choi, a double gold medalist at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, finished second in the Olympic trials in May last year. But Shim Suk-hee, who won the trials, is not eligible for the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Olympics after the KSU suspended her for two months on Dec. 21 for an off-ice controversy. Kim Ji-yoo, who ranked third in the trials, has been ruled out with an ankle injury.