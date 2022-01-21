Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 66 more COVID-19 cases

All News 10:36 January 21, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 66 additional COVID-19 cases, including 53 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,828.

Of the new cases, 57 are from the Army, five from the Air Force, one from the Navy and three from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

The Army infection count included 17 service members and trainees at a boot camp in Nonsan, 213 kilometers south of Seoul, according to an informed source.

Currently, 345 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,990 are breakthrough cases.

Soldiers get booster shots at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

