S. Korean stocks down late Fri. morning on Wall Street fall

All News 11:26 January 21, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Friday morning as investors took the bite of an overnight fall on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 21.7 points, or 0.76 percent, to reach 2,840.98 as of 11:20 a.m.

Most large-cap shares traded lower.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 1.57 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 3.6 percent.

No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor shed 1.24 percent, and No. 1 refiner SK Innovation shed 4.52 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,192.4 won against the U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous session's close.

