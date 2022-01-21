S. Korean stocks down late Fri. morning on Wall Street fall
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Friday morning as investors took the bite of an overnight fall on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 21.7 points, or 0.76 percent, to reach 2,840.98 as of 11:20 a.m.
Most large-cap shares traded lower.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 1.57 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 3.6 percent.
No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor shed 1.24 percent, and No. 1 refiner SK Innovation shed 4.52 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,192.4 won against the U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous session's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
Former USFK chief says N.K. hypersonic launches, if true, can be reason to be 'very concerned'
-
(URGENT) Apparent N.K. ballistic missiles flew about 430 km at altitude of 36 km: S. Korea's military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
Bird strike confirmed in connection with F-35A fighter's belly landing: Air Force
-
(3rd LD) Court suspends vaccine pass enforcement at big stores, for minors aged 12-18
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 6,000 for 1st time in nearly month amid omicron woes
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea hints at lifting moratorium on ICBM, nuclear tests over U.S. 'hostile policy'
-
Teen brothers get jail terms in grandmother murder case
-
Lee repeats call for prudence on military service exemption for BTS
-
Daily cases over 6,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes