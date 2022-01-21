S. Korea not mulling lifting import ban on Japanese seafood to join CPTPP
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is not considering lifting a ban on imports of Japanese seafood to win Japan's support for joining a mega free trade agreement in the Asia-Pacific region, Seoul's oceans minister has said.
South Korea is working to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which involves 11 nations, including Australia and Japan.
Japan has long been reluctant to South Korea's joining due mainly to Seoul's ban on Fukushima seafood.
Since 2013, South Korea has banned all seafood imports from eight Japanese prefectures near Fukushima on concerns over their radiation levels in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant meltdown.
South Korea's Oceans and Fisheries Minister Moon Seong-hyeok said in a meeting with foreign correspondents in Seoul on Thursday that issues regarding regulations on Fukushima fishery products cannot be linked to the joining of the CPTPP. He described them as two "separate issues."
South Korea needs unanimous support from the 11 member states to win the membership accreditation.
Separately, Moon called on Japan to provide transparent and detailed information on its plan to discharge radioactive waste water from the plant.
"Verification in an objective and scientific way is required. Japan should also have full consultations with neighboring countries to make a discharge decision," the minister said.
Last year, Japan announced a plan to start discharging the radioactive waste water stored in tanks at the power plant into the Pacific Ocean in 2023. More than 1.2 million tons of tritium-laced water is expected to be disposed from the plant.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
S. Korea confirms another highly pathogenic bird flu case
-
40 pct of self-employed consider biz closure amid pandemic: survey
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(2nd LD) Court allows partial airing of Yoon's wife's phone calls
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
KBS apologizes for horse tripping during filming of 'Lee Bang-won'
-
Lee repeats call for prudence on military service exemption for BTS
-
Daily cases over 6,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea hints at lifting moratorium on ICBM, nuclear tests over U.S. 'hostile policy'