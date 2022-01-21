Hanwha Eagles name veteran instructor Wes Clements as new bench coach
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The Hanwha Eagles announced Friday they have hired longtime minor league instructor Wes Clements as their new bench coach.
Clements, 63, was drafted by the Houston Astros in the sixth round of the 1980 major league draft but never reached the big leagues. After 11 seasons in the minors, Clements went on to coach high school and minor league affiliates for multiple organizations, including the Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox. Clements also worked as a broadcaster.
The Eagles said Clements has an intimate understanding of manager Carlos Subero's baseball philosophy and the team's rebuilding process.
Clements will take over from Darryl Kennedy, who will become the Eagles' third base coach after one season as their bench coach. Their ex-third base coach, Chun Sang-ryul, will take over as first base coach.
The Eagles, a perennial doormat in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) that finished dead last in each of the past two years, will enter their second season under Subero.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(URGENT) Apparent N.K. ballistic missiles flew about 430 km at altitude of 36 km: S. Korea's military
-
S. Korea confirms another highly pathogenic bird flu case
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
Bird strike confirmed in connection with F-35A fighter's belly landing: Air Force
-
(3rd LD) Court suspends vaccine pass enforcement at big stores, for minors aged 12-18
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea hints at lifting moratorium on ICBM, nuclear tests over U.S. 'hostile policy'
-
Lee repeats call for prudence on military service exemption for BTS
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 6,000 for 1st time in nearly month amid omicron woes
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
Daily cases over 6,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes