World Forestry Congress due in Seoul in May
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to host the World Forestry Congress (WFC), the world's largest gathering of foresters, in May this year, government officials said Friday.
The 15th WFC is scheduled to take place at Seoul's COEX from May 2-6, according to the Korea Forest Service (KFS).
The WFC is the largest and most influential gathering of the world's forestry sector, and it has been held every six years under the auspices of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
It also provides a unique opportunity to strengthen international cooperation with forest supporters and intersectoral partners by sharing expertise and experiences and projecting a vision of the future roles of forests in global sustainable development, the KFS said.
This year's congress is expected to be the largest ever with the participation of about 10,000 people, including government officials, representatives of international organizations, civic activists and scholars from over 100 countries, it said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(URGENT) Apparent N.K. ballistic missiles flew about 430 km at altitude of 36 km: S. Korea's military
-
S. Korea confirms another highly pathogenic bird flu case
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
Bird strike confirmed in connection with F-35A fighter's belly landing: Air Force
-
(3rd LD) Court suspends vaccine pass enforcement at big stores, for minors aged 12-18
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea hints at lifting moratorium on ICBM, nuclear tests over U.S. 'hostile policy'
-
Lee repeats call for prudence on military service exemption for BTS
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 6,000 for 1st time in nearly month amid omicron woes
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
Daily cases over 6,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes