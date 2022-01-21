Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Jan. 17 -- N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
Another N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese border city: sources
18 -- N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
19 -- Senior diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. discuss N. Korean missiles, regional issues
20 -- N. Korea hints at lifting moratorium on ICBM, nuclear tests over U.S. 'hostile policy'
N. Korea announces amnesty for convicted people to mark late leaders' birthdays
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
(END)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
