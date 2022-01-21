SamsungF&MIns 209,000 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,850 DN 150

Kogas 35,150 DN 600

SK hynix 119,000 DN 6,000

DB HiTek 78,300 DN 6,600

CJ 80,000 DN 500

LX INT 25,650 UP 250

Hanwha 30,000 DN 300

Youngpoong 677,000 UP 2,000

DongkukStlMill 15,850 DN 400

HyundaiEng&Const 42,900 DN 100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,000 DN 600

CJ LOGISTICS 124,000 0

Yuhan 58,900 DN 800

SLCORP 28,150 DN 500

DOOSAN 104,000 DN 2,500

HITEJINRO 30,100 DN 200

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 90,500 DN 1,300

ShinhanGroup 39,250 UP 450

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,850 DN 200

DL 60,400 DN 2,500

KIA CORP. 80,100 DN 1,100

ORION Holdings 14,750 0

NEXENTIRE 6,730 DN 80

CHONGKUNDANG 96,100 DN 900

KCC 365,000 DN 22,500

SKBP 85,200 DN 800

AmoreG 41,900 UP 200

HyundaiMtr 200,000 DN 2,000

BukwangPharm 11,250 DN 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 108,500 DN 2,500

Daewoong 27,050 DN 150

Daesang 22,100 DN 200

SKNetworks 4,755 DN 20

Hyundai M&F INS 26,450 UP 200

TaihanElecWire 1,760 UP 60

BoryungPharm 12,850 0

POONGSAN 32,300 DN 800

kakaopay 145,000 UP 9,000

TaekwangInd 1,081,000 DN 24,000

(MORE)