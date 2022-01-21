KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamsungF&MIns 209,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,850 DN 150
Kogas 35,150 DN 600
SK hynix 119,000 DN 6,000
DB HiTek 78,300 DN 6,600
CJ 80,000 DN 500
LX INT 25,650 UP 250
Hanwha 30,000 DN 300
Youngpoong 677,000 UP 2,000
DongkukStlMill 15,850 DN 400
HyundaiEng&Const 42,900 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,000 DN 600
CJ LOGISTICS 124,000 0
Yuhan 58,900 DN 800
SLCORP 28,150 DN 500
DOOSAN 104,000 DN 2,500
HITEJINRO 30,100 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 90,500 DN 1,300
ShinhanGroup 39,250 UP 450
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,850 DN 200
DL 60,400 DN 2,500
KIA CORP. 80,100 DN 1,100
ORION Holdings 14,750 0
NEXENTIRE 6,730 DN 80
CHONGKUNDANG 96,100 DN 900
KCC 365,000 DN 22,500
SKBP 85,200 DN 800
AmoreG 41,900 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 200,000 DN 2,000
BukwangPharm 11,250 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 108,500 DN 2,500
Daewoong 27,050 DN 150
Daesang 22,100 DN 200
SKNetworks 4,755 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 26,450 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 1,760 UP 60
BoryungPharm 12,850 0
POONGSAN 32,300 DN 800
kakaopay 145,000 UP 9,000
TaekwangInd 1,081,000 DN 24,000
