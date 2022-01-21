KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SSANGYONGCNE 7,860 DN 10
KAL 27,700 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,030 DN 20
LG Corp. 79,200 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 127,000 DN 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 71,500 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,050 DN 750
Shinsegae 240,000 DN 1,500
Nongshim 308,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 65,800 DN 1,500
Hyosung 87,500 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 684,000 DN 4,000
LotteChilsung 137,000 DN 1,500
GCH Corp 24,000 DN 550
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,100 DN 80
POSCO 282,000 DN 4,000
DB INSURANCE 64,200 UP 700
LOTTE 27,850 DN 450
SamsungElec 75,600 DN 900
NHIS 11,650 DN 150
DongwonInd 226,000 DN 4,000
SK Discovery 45,000 UP 500
LS 53,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES105500 UP2000
GC Corp 190,500 DN 3,000
GS E&C 39,850 DN 1,350
SamsungElecMech 181,000 DN 7,500
Hanssem 78,400 DN 1,600
KSOE 89,600 DN 400
GS Retail 28,450 DN 150
KPIC 173,000 DN 4,000
Ottogi 436,000 DN 3,000
MERITZ SECU 6,440 UP 20
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,560 UP 10
SKC 155,500 DN 6,500
HtlShilla 75,000 UP 500
Hanmi Science 48,000 UP 300
Mobis 238,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,500 DN 300
LS ELECTRIC 52,100 DN 1,100
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
S. Korea confirms another highly pathogenic bird flu case
-
40 pct of self-employed consider biz closure amid pandemic: survey
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 suspected ballistic missiles eastward: S. Korean military
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
Lee repeats call for prudence on military service exemption for BTS
-
KBS apologizes for horse tripping during filming of 'Lee Bang-won'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea hints at lifting moratorium on ICBM, nuclear tests over U.S. 'hostile policy'
-
Daily cases over 6,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes